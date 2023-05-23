Patch notes: Added steam achievements, bug fixes and QOL-improvements

I couldn't be any more proud about this first patch for you all!

First of all: Thank you for your feedback! I'm glad that many of you enjoyed the game. I'm also very thankful that you trusted me enough to also voice criticism.

One main "issue" I received was that there are no steam achievements - while I planned to implement them at launch, during testing there were so many issues and bugs with it that I decided to cut it. But your feedback was clear and I spent ... well, quite some time, and was able to fix all the issues. Have fun finding all the achievements! :)

I also received feedback about some minor bugs that are fixed now. There also was one soft-lock bug that rarely happened when the player moved in a certain way - that is fixed now, too!

Now to my last point: I added lots of QOL (quality of life) improvements, too many to name them. I watched pretty much all streams out there and fixed stuff "on the run".

Look into the future: There will be further patches. MAYBE even a (free!) DLC. It all depends on the feedback of you guys.

Alright, that's it. I wish you lots and lots of fun with Tales of Vogar! :)