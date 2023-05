Bug Fixes:

Localization appearance on the 2nd level (Japanese, Chinese, Korean).

Dialogs fix for "Memories" section for 4K resolution.

Shock Charge against Invisible enemies.

Players recommendation:

Additional ammo for 2nd level.

Steam recomendations:

When the controller is unplugged during gameplay, the game automatically pause.

We really appreciate your reviews and trying to do our best to provide you a cool gameplay.

Thank You for your support.