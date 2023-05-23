LEAPing into Wild Warfare Wednesday!

Good afternoon Mercenaries,

We're LEAPing into a wild adventure this week as we run our Warfare event. As you may have heard, a shiny new destination is on its way to LEAP but before we depart for that vacation paradise, we have some fighting to do! Let's take a look at the special instructions below:

Special Instructions

(May 24) event will run from 3:30pm EST until 4:30pm EST

This game mode will be a rotation of Stomping Grounds, Control, Asset Assassination, and Team Annihilation played through our various game matches

Please join the server "Devs + Community Jam"

Everyone is welcome to join - this is crossplatform

Prizes for Joining

2500C// sweet sweet credits to buy yourself some luxury guns, decals, and skins in the Black Market

As a reminder, we run our in-game chats over Discord so if you’d like to join the action feel free to enter the voice chat with our dev team and community!