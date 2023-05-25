May 13th Cube Issues and Compensation - May 25th, 2023

Hey Maplers,

Recently, we experienced server load issues caused by a spike in Cube usage on May 13th. We found out that it unfortunately caused a few tier-ups from using Bright Cubes to not be saved. Regarding the issue, we have conducted a full investigation of all Cube usage on May 13th and will provide compensation for the players affected with the number of Cubes used during the time of the issue until they were properly tiered up again.

Example:

On May 13th, Item A with Epic Potential was upgraded to Unique Potential by using a Bright Cube.

The Unique Potential was not saved and the player used 13 Bright Cubes after to upgrade the item to Unique Potential which was saved properly.

After the May 25th maintenance, the Gift Drop will contain 14 Bright Cubes and a Compensation Box for the player.

Those that were affected will also be receiving the following in this week's maintenance:

Compensation Box Coupon: 7-day duration, tradeable within world. Use to receive: 2x EXP Coupon (15 min)(x10): 7-day duration, untradeable. 2x Drop Rate Coupon (15 min)(x10): 7-day duration, untradeable. Special Medal of Honor (x3): 7-day duration, untradeable.

7-day duration, tradeable within world. Use to receive:

We've taken steps to ensure this issue doesn't happen again and we apologize for the inconvenience.