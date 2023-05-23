- Error report : The game will now report any failed file operation (like copy, move or delete) and end instead of continuing silently. Please report any instance that seems unwarranted.
- Bug fix : Added fallback when Windows API EnumDisplayDevices fails to list monitors.
- Bug fix : Attempts to fix crashes that happen only on certain computers.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 23 May 2023
Version 2.2.4-2.2.5 : File operation error report and bug fixes
