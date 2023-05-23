Version 1.6.1

Patch Notes
New in this update:
- the stat bar now has icons for status effects.
- a retry button has been added to the death screen
- added an achievement for not looking at the map until floor 10
- added a scroll that disables your map for a floor
- debuffed the aquator slightly
Question
I've been thinking of adding per room enchantments. So in one room you might be a bit stronger or in another you might blinded or hallucinating while inside it. How does that sound?
This could also be an area over a part of the map rather than per room thing.
Changed files in this update