ROGUE-FP update for 23 May 2023

Version 1.6.1

23 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

New in this update:

  • the stat bar now has icons for status effects.
  • a retry button has been added to the death screen
  • added an achievement for not looking at the map until floor 10
  • added a scroll that disables your map for a floor
  • debuffed the aquator slightly
Question

I've been thinking of adding per room enchantments. So in one room you might be a bit stronger or in another you might blinded or hallucinating while inside it. How does that sound?
This could also be an area over a part of the map rather than per room thing.

