G.E.T. Playtest update for 23 May 2023

Demo Update - 0.3.0325022

Demo Update - 0.3.0325022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear pioneers,
after a long time we have a bigger content update for you today. We've reworked the achievement system and made it a bit more complex, as progression is supposed to be an important part of the game. Therefore, more and more complex achievements and items have been added. In the next update we will introduce a new age so that you can finally experience one of the core mechanics of the game.

[ + ] Added New achievement tree where the main achievements for time jump are marked red and the "optional" archievements are marked blue
[ + ] Added Polished stone as new resource aswell as a new tool ( For trees and stones)
[ + ] Added 3 spawner for gravel (splitted all over the map)
[ + ] Added New resource - Unprocessed coal
[ + ] Added New resource - Charcoal
[ + ] Added New resource - Bone ash
[ + ] Added New resource - Leather strips
[ + ] Added New resource - Gravel
[ + ] Added New resource - Flint
[ + ] Added New resource - Porcelain
[ + ] Added New resource - Clay
[ + ] Added New machine - Porcelain kiln
[ + ] Added New machine - Dryer
[ + ] Added New machine - Raw clay kiln
[ + ] Added New machine - Dry clay kiln
[ + ] Added New machine - Strainer
[ + ] Added New machine - Crafting table

[ / ] Changed Lake

[ - ] Deleted Head wobble

To move the achievements you have to press the right mouse button.

