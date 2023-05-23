New Achievements in the Open Beta branch!

Hi everyone, just a small update that I've added a few new achievements for the Open Beta branch. For more info on the Open Beta, please see the announcement post HERE
Happy hunting!
All the best,
Ian @ Studio Nisse
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi everyone, just a small update that I've added a few new achievements for the Open Beta branch. For more info on the Open Beta, please see the announcement post HERE
Happy hunting!
All the best,
Ian @ Studio Nisse
Changed depots in beta branch