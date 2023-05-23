 Skip to content

Skycadia update for 23 May 2023

New Achievements in the Open Beta branch!

Build 11298534

Hi everyone, just a small update that I've added a few new achievements for the Open Beta branch. For more info on the Open Beta, please see the announcement post HERE

Happy hunting!

All the best,
Ian @ Studio Nisse

