Patch 1.04

Thank you for everyone who has been playing Nefasto's Misadventure - Meeting Noeroze!

We are happy to see the good reception the game has so far, without excluding the occasional ragers.

This first patch brings small fixes. Most of them involve weird graphical behaviour with ultra wide screens. Some small continuity errors and typos that escaped us have been ironed out.

We were made aware of an unfortunate issue with the hints, using the Golden RAM Tickets, during the Pixel Code quest. There's a specific order of sequence during that quest that can result to a wrong hint returned, leading any stuck player to an incorrect path for solving some of the puzzles. This patch should fix this.

Apologies for making that quest as difficult as the Hard Mode route because of that bug. Kudos to the players who managed it through regardless. As for those who wasted their Golden Ticket, we hope you used Save Scumming to get it back.

As a closing message, the game has an official Discord Server and we invite you there if you are stuck on an particular part of the game, notice an issue and to simply hang out.