Bonus Content & Future Plans

It's been a little while since we got the Socrates Jones: Pro Philosopher remake out the door, and it's been really wonderful to see people enjoy this release— both those who are experiencing it for the first time, and those who've been with us since 2013. This game is a "nights and weekends" labor of love for us, and knowing so many people appreciate our efforts means everything.

But though the game is out now, we're not done yet!

Now, this isn’t going to be a "live service" situation. We're not planning a season pass here— no purchasable hat DLC for Socrates, don’t worry. (If you want to give us money, buy the soundtrack!) But we DO have a number of exciting things in the pipe, starting with:

A new Bonus Argument!

When promoting this game, I wrote a goofy argument where Billy the Salesman tries to convince Socrates to buy Pro Philosopher. Some chunks of that are in the video on the Steam Page, but...hell, I made an entire functioning argument, and it's just been sitting in my files since. Why not let people play it?

It's not like anyone reading this needs to be convinced to play Pro Philosopher, but I hope you'll still get some enjoyment from it. Maybe you'll make your friends play it, and those friends will be like "Hot damn, I need to see the rest of this." WHO KNOWS!

Regardless, that argument is in-game NOW. Anyone who has finished the game can access it by hitting "Bonus" in the chapter select menu.

Community Loc Projects!

We've had a lot of people ask us about Pro Philosopher in other languages over the years. We'd love to be able to reach as many people as possible, but as a project we're running on the side, that's quite an intimidating proposition for us to take on for ourselves.

But all hope is not lost! Back in 2013, a number of fans stepped up to localize the game into various languages. The implementation of that content is a little further off, but we won't let that effort go to waste, so stay tuned for more information!

(Maybe once the game is in Japanese, Shu Takumi will answer my calls...)

WAIT! I finished the game and I have questions about that stinger!!

Yes! Of course you do. And don't worry, those questions will be answered in due time.

We're not QUITE ready to pull back the curtain on everything the scene implies, but needless to say it's where most of our efforts are going right now. Stay tuned to this Steam Page, our twitter or our tumblr, and you'll hear when we have more to share. It shouldn't be too far off now.

Aw, hell, okay. I can give you a little something: