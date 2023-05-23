 Skip to content

Ages of Conflict: World War Simulator update for 23 May 2023

v2.2.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Additions
  • Added ability to change nation's capital in Scenario Editor and in-game
  • Added Spanish (Spain) Translation
  • Default Scenarios and Maps are also now translated to available languages
Bugfixes & Improvements
  • Maximum brush size raised to 25
  • Fixed bug where you couldn't click on a 1 pixel size nation
  • Fixed Argentina and Australia's capitals in World Map Scenarios
  • Fixed bug where nation got killed even though they had one core
  • Changed some scenarios' nation colors
  • Fixed a few translations
  • Fixed one tooltip

