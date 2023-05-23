Additions
- Added ability to change nation's capital in Scenario Editor and in-game
- Added Spanish (Spain) Translation
- Default Scenarios and Maps are also now translated to available languages
Bugfixes & Improvements
- Maximum brush size raised to 25
- Fixed bug where you couldn't click on a 1 pixel size nation
- Fixed Argentina and Australia's capitals in World Map Scenarios
- Fixed bug where nation got killed even though they had one core
- Changed some scenarios' nation colors
- Fixed a few translations
- Fixed one tooltip
Changed files in this update