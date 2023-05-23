 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 23 May 2023

Build 0.19974

-Show stranded message if you wilfully do not complete tutorial to jetpack stage but manage to eject self from Space Rig gravity despite grapple being disabled

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
