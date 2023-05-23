-Added new weapon sounds
-Rpg model changed
-Added Axe
-Added Machete
-Added Baseball Bat
-Added Fire extinguisher
-Added Crossbow
-Added 2 new Pistols
-Added 3 new SMGs
-Added 2 new Machine guns
-Added 2 new Rifles
-Added new Rocket Launcher
Building Destruction update for 23 May 2023
3.80 Weapons Update
