Building Destruction update for 23 May 2023

3.80 Weapons Update

-Added new weapon sounds
-Rpg model changed
-Added Axe
-Added Machete
-Added Baseball Bat
-Added Fire extinguisher
-Added Crossbow
-Added 2 new Pistols
-Added 3 new SMGs
-Added 2 new Machine guns
-Added 2 new Rifles
-Added new Rocket Launcher

