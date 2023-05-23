 Skip to content

Tinkertown update for 23 May 2023

🔧Fixes and Polishing!🔩

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey dear Tinkerers!

It's Tuesday and you know what that means - our game gets slightly better with Tinker Tuesday!

This week we've polished up the controller support, changed the boomerang a bit and adjusted timings for some of the music. As usual - look below for a very handy list of the changes:

Early Access 0.17.2

  • Fixed a bug where craft buttons were not able to be entered with a controller
  • Tweaked overpowered boomerangs
  • Nighttime music now starts with dusk

We're also slowly but surely closing in on things like the journal update, database update and other exciting things. So keep your eyes peeled here and on our Discord!

Your Tinkertown team

