Boltgun is here with a supreme Launch Trailer!

Share · View all patches · Build 11298294 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 16:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Boltgun is finally here!!

Get ready for a bloody and explosive experience on Steam.💥👾

Watch the intense Launch Trailer and start purging the taint of Chaos!

It is time to purge the heretics!

Load up your Boltgun and plunge into battle headfirst! Experience a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, classic, frenetic FPS gameplay and the stylish visuals of your favorite 90’s retro shooters.

Play as a battle-hardened Space Marine on a perilous mission across the galaxy, as they battle against the Chaos Space Marines and daemons of Chaos.

In glorious boomer shooter style, unleash your devastating Space Marine arsenal as you blast through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood. Run, jump and charge across huge levels to shoot, shred and slice the worst heretics across the galaxy!



_BLAST cultists apart with your mighty Boltgun! SMASH traitors with your Charge! SHRED the spawn of the Archenemy with your Chainsword! MAIM and OBLITERATE _hordes of foes with your array of iconic weapons!

Only in death does duty end!

Unleash your mighty wrath in Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun on PC.

Enjoy a 10% launch discount on PC–Steam for a limited time! Sign up as a Focus member to get exclusive news and upcoming special offers for Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun and the whole Focus catalog.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2005010/Warhammer_40000_Boltgun/