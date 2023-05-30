Patch Notes for version 1.078!

Ahoy! We've just rolled out an update for Another Fisherman's Tale to tackle some reported bugs and implemented feedback. Thank you for taking the time to share this with us and for your patience! Please check the patch notes below!

The subtitles checkbox is now available in the pause menu (previously only in Main Menu settings)

Subtitle position change is correctly updated with a preview

Changed the size of the saving text in loading screens and switched from 1" to 3" minimum time

'Hints' checkbox is deactivated by default for all platforms now

Mirror issue has been fixed (no more reflection after body is reconstituted now)

Submarine ride: Fixed visual glitch with rope appearing above the neck when seated in the submarine

During epilogue: Fixed fade to black transition duration between an event

Gameplay

[Chapter 1] Fixed hand respawn during tutorial for both hands. After exchanging the hand with crab new respawn spot is one the trunk of palm tree. The hand previously respawned elsewhere.

Fixed missing "eating the Donut" interaction (it disappears with a crunching sound when it is close to the mouth of the player)

[Chapter 2] Removed the detaching of spare Bob head after having opened the door of the boat to avoid confusion with some users thinking it was useful later on.

Thank you for your time, and thank you for playing!

-InnerSpaceVR