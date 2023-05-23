 Skip to content

Zeepkist update for 23 May 2023

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 22

Share · View all patches · Build 11298118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed switching from paint tool in editor while hovering over a block with a new paint not resetting the previous paint

  • Added 3 green concretes

  • Added 3 "Roman Pillar" blocks

