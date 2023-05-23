-
Fixed switching from paint tool in editor while hovering over a block with a new paint not resetting the previous paint
Added 3 green concretes
Added 3 "Roman Pillar" blocks
Zeepkist update for 23 May 2023
Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
