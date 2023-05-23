New fixes, contents & area in Desert Map

We've seen some issues like D3D12 or PipelineState crashes... The wait is over, most of it should be fixed. Thank you for your patience.
You will also find a super nice new spot to fly in in the desert map with a lot of gaps, and an awesome news, the NAZGUL V2 Drone !
Beginners will also love new easy challenges :)
If you still have any issues, please do not hesitate to come over our discord or the forums to describe it.
NEWS:
- Add a new area, Caesar Temple, in Desert Lost Temple
- Add a new drone profile, checkout the Nazgul V2!
- Add 3 new challenges and 1 new race with the new area
IMPROVEMENTS:
- Updated engine from 5.1 to 5.2
- Improved crosshair look
- Improved a few trees lods
- Sort challenges by difficulty
- Sort races by difficulty
- Improved both chinese localization
- Improved stability
FIXES:
- Fix the usage of defaut drone profile in race mode
- Fix the ToggleThrottleTo0 message if you restart a race with throttle at 0
- Fix disabling physics issue when restarting a race while in coutdown
- Fix the fog low quality in Alpine
- Fix main menu quit request focus
- Fix default lumen quality to low for new users
- Fix an invalid state with loading settings on first run
- Fix incorrect path tangent
- Fix race ending sfx not played
- Fix highscore medal to get correct medal
- Fix both medals visibility if the score doesn't correspond to any medal
- Fix lumen warning message
- Fix media player for linux under proton
- Change Ruins Simple difficulty from elite to rookie
- Fix controller detection
- Fix cursor position on mac screen
