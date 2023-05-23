New fixes, contents & area in Desert Map

We've seen some issues like D3D12 or PipelineState crashes... The wait is over, most of it should be fixed. Thank you for your patience.

You will also find a super nice new spot to fly in in the desert map with a lot of gaps, and an awesome news, the NAZGUL V2 Drone !

Beginners will also love new easy challenges :)

If you still have any issues, please do not hesitate to come over our discord or the forums to describe it.

NEWS:

Add a new area, Caesar Temple, in Desert Lost Temple

Add a new drone profile, checkout the Nazgul V2!

Add 3 new challenges and 1 new race with the new area

IMPROVEMENTS:

Updated engine from 5.1 to 5.2

Improved crosshair look

Improved a few trees lods

Sort challenges by difficulty

Sort races by difficulty

Improved both chinese localization

Improved stability

FIXES: