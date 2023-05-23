- 删除了勇者局外等级，开放所有纹章，并且补偿所有玩过游戏的玩家1000碎片
- 勇者天赋将使用碎片学习
- 碎片掉落率提高
- 优化了暗影行者技能【暗夜游走】：即使下暗影状态下也能再次释放
- 优化了第三章挑战事件【伤害计数器】出现概率过低的情况
- 优化了挑战事件的描述ICON位置
- 优化了神秘商人出售物品存在多个重复
- 修复了返回按键在某些情况下冲突的BUG
- 修复了某些特定情况下点击纹章强化失效的BUG
官方QQ群：901011256
