Boss Fighters update for 23 May 2023

WHAT WE'VE ACHIEVED SO FAR 🦾

23 May 2023

🌸🎮 Spring results are in! Thanks for your support! 🙌

✅ 10K Wishlists on Steam

✅ #BossFightersVR: 5.8M TikTok Views

✅ 30K Community Members

✅ 1500 Unique Game Sessions

Help us reach new heights! Spread the word about our game today. 🚀

