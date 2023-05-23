WHAT WE'VE ACHIEVED SO FAR 🦾

🌸🎮 Spring results are in! Thanks for your support! 🙌
✅ 10K Wishlists on Steam
✅ #BossFightersVR: 5.8M TikTok Views
✅ 30K Community Members
✅ 1500 Unique Game Sessions
Help us reach new heights! Spread the word about our game today. 🚀
