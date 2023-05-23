 Skip to content

Fabledom update for 23 May 2023

7 days to go for the first update - The Art of Soldiery

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Princesses & Princes,

How are you, Your Highness? Can't wait for the first update - The Art of Soldiery? Already got a plan for training your soldiers and placing them on your fortifications?

7 days to go! We are now preparing the swordsmen and archers to make sure they don't burn your computer. ^^

The full patch notes will be available on 30 May!

Remember to stay tuned to our discord and social media !

Wait, we have a 15% off sale right now! Grab your chance to be the future Prince or Princess!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1651560/Fabledom/

Enjoy the feature video!

See you soon.

With love,

Terry

