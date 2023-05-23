7 days to go for the first update - The Art of Soldiery

Share · View all patches · Build 11297868 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 15:06:31 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Princesses & Princes,

How are you, Your Highness? Can't wait for the first update - The Art of Soldiery? Already got a plan for training your soldiers and placing them on your fortifications?

7 days to go! We are now preparing the swordsmen and archers to make sure they don't burn your computer. ^^

The full patch notes will be available on 30 May!

Enjoy the feature video!

See you soon.

With love,

Terry