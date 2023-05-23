0.40.0.1 Bug fixing patch

Fixed some problems when replacing objects and their dependencies after deleting the floor they were placed on

Deleting a modular object will no longer cause unrelated objects to be replaced (in wrong positions)

Fixed that unknown custom items would not be added to the unit editor equipment list while editing units

Fixed a bug that prevented players from updating their own campaigns

Fixed a bug that caused the player animations to break in the editor after editing a custom unit

Fixed clipping issues for egyptian, medieval and future shirts

Adjusted the placement of static ship objects to allow them to be placed in shallow water

Fixed that animation saves could not be organized into folders

Fixed bolt action animation problems when trying to reload while pulling the bolt

Adjusted navigation of the framed stairs to prevent AI navigation problems

Fixed a bug that reopened the unit detail panel after the workshop download completed

Fixed graphical glitches for elephant ragdolls

Fixed incorrect behavior of the DynamicRefCast scripting node

Fixed that all objects could be rotated in the scripting view of the editor which lead to problems

Fixed errors when trying to save battles/prefabs/units/... outside of the default save directory

Fixed that the game allowed empty prefabs to be uploaded

The max hp of units is now adjusted correctly when the game randomizes it when loading a battle