-
Fixed some problems when replacing objects and their dependencies after deleting the floor they were placed on
-
Deleting a modular object will no longer cause unrelated objects to be replaced (in wrong positions)
-
Fixed that unknown custom items would not be added to the unit editor equipment list while editing units
-
Fixed a bug that prevented players from updating their own campaigns
-
Fixed a bug that caused the player animations to break in the editor after editing a custom unit
-
Fixed clipping issues for egyptian, medieval and future shirts
-
Adjusted the placement of static ship objects to allow them to be placed in shallow water
-
Fixed that animation saves could not be organized into folders
-
Fixed bolt action animation problems when trying to reload while pulling the bolt
-
Adjusted navigation of the framed stairs to prevent AI navigation problems
-
Fixed a bug that reopened the unit detail panel after the workshop download completed
-
Fixed graphical glitches for elephant ragdolls
-
Fixed incorrect behavior of the DynamicRefCast scripting node
-
Fixed that all objects could be rotated in the scripting view of the editor which lead to problems
-
Fixed errors when trying to save battles/prefabs/units/... outside of the default save directory
-
Fixed that the game allowed empty prefabs to be uploaded
-
The max hp of units is now adjusted correctly when the game randomizes it when loading a battle
-
Strategy mode fixes
- Fixed that various objects (like scripting triggers) blocked cursor interactions
- Fixed the direct attack instruction
- Fixed missing health bars for spawned units and after leaving/entering the strategy mode
Ancient Warfare 3 update for 23 May 2023
0.40.0.1 Bug fixing patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Ancient Warfare 3 Win64 Depot 758991
- Loading history…
Ancient Warfare 3 Win32 Depot 758992
- Loading history…
Ancient Warfare 3 MaxOS_Universal Depot 758993
- Loading history…
Ancient Warfare 3 Linux_Universal Depot 758994
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update