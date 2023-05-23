 Skip to content

Ancient Warfare 3 update for 23 May 2023

0.40.0.1 Bug fixing patch

Build 11297753

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed some problems when replacing objects and their dependencies after deleting the floor they were placed on

  • Deleting a modular object will no longer cause unrelated objects to be replaced (in wrong positions)

  • Fixed that unknown custom items would not be added to the unit editor equipment list while editing units

  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from updating their own campaigns

  • Fixed a bug that caused the player animations to break in the editor after editing a custom unit

  • Fixed clipping issues for egyptian, medieval and future shirts

  • Adjusted the placement of static ship objects to allow them to be placed in shallow water

  • Fixed that animation saves could not be organized into folders

  • Fixed bolt action animation problems when trying to reload while pulling the bolt

  • Adjusted navigation of the framed stairs to prevent AI navigation problems

  • Fixed a bug that reopened the unit detail panel after the workshop download completed

  • Fixed graphical glitches for elephant ragdolls

  • Fixed incorrect behavior of the DynamicRefCast scripting node

  • Fixed that all objects could be rotated in the scripting view of the editor which lead to problems

  • Fixed errors when trying to save battles/prefabs/units/... outside of the default save directory

  • Fixed that the game allowed empty prefabs to be uploaded

  • The max hp of units is now adjusted correctly when the game randomizes it when loading a battle

  • Strategy mode fixes

    • Fixed that various objects (like scripting triggers) blocked cursor interactions
    • Fixed the direct attack instruction
    • Fixed missing health bars for spawned units and after leaving/entering the strategy mode

