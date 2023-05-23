New Map with 2 Matriarchs, Spectator Mode, 한국어 and more!

Hey Sinners,

Patch 9 is now live! This is the biggest update so far, and it contains a lot of exciting stuff!

New Cemetery Map with 2 Matriarchs

The cemetery is only playable with 2 matriarchs, thus recommended for 6-8 players. The initial plan was to have 2 votes per night, but it made the matriarchs too powerful, instead each matriarch player gets to vote once every alternative night.

The cemetery is the largest map, featuring 6 new tasks, 22 Nuns and even some hidden secrets (croak)!

Spectator mode

You can now join on-going games and spectate them, at the end of the game, all spectators automatically join the lobby. The main intention is to make it easier for players to find games, rather than having to wait for an active lobby.

한국어 / Korean language

이렇게 많은 한국 선수들이 게임을 즐기는 모습을 보니 반갑습니다. 번역 도구를 사용하여 게임에 한국어를 추가했습니다. 번역이 이상하거나 정확하지 않은 경우 디스코드에 가입하여 알려주세요.

3 new achievements

Other

Alternative controls to accommodate left-handed players (IJKL to move, H primary action, U secondary action)

Rework of the map selection in the game settings

Mouse cursor is now a pentagram

Bug fix: Caught Sinners sometimes not showing on the Iron Maiden

Bug fix: Matriarch sees the exit/pylon UI at the end of the game

Bug fix: Lobby menu showing up during gameplay when joining a game just before it starts

Bug fix: 2 nuns are sacrificed if the matriarch clicks a character when the countdown reaches 0 (potentially also fixing the dead sinners showing up with regular skin)

That’s all for today, join the discord if you haven’t already https://discord.gg/Hr5GVaXTH7, as always, I’ll keep an eye on potential bugs and fix them asap.

Cheers,