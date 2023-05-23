 Skip to content

IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad update for 23 May 2023

5.103b Patch

5.103b Patch

Last edited by Wendy

  • Gun convergence settings are stored correctly;
  • SSW D.IV appears in the game stats correctly;
  • Bofors AA guns changed to QF 13pdr 6cwt in the Gotha G.V and Handley-Page O/400 scenarios, as well as in the campaign Against the Tide;
  • Ar 234 B-2 and Me 410: target altitude setting range corrected for the BZA-1 bomb sight;
  • Ar 234 B-2: a small cosmetic change (button on the flight stick);
  • Bf-110E2 and G2: typos on cockpit placards corrected (Oyster_KAI).

