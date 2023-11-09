Don't Die in the West - Early Access OUT NOW

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy, partners!

We're absolutely thrilled to announce that Don’t Die in the West is now available in Early Access on Steam! 🤠

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1751350/Dont_Die_In_The_West/

To start we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the tremendous support and feedback that you shared with us during our Playtest period and for our demo. Your enthusiasm for the game gave us the energy to continue our journey.

Early Access is here and the prairie has a wild ride ready for you in its vast, untamed lands. Start your journey today and experience the thrill of the frontier life:

Venture solo or round up your friends and explore the prairie, playing together with friends in co-op (1-4 players)

Build your own ranch, and craft your tools and arsenal of weapons before you face all the dangers of the Wild West

Descend into dark and dangerous mines to uncover hidden resources

Discover a broken-down Tumbleville and support the townsfolk to get unique items

Help master crafters and learn more skills from them as you build your legacy to become a true LEGEND of the Wild West

Here's something special for you to celebrate the Early Access Launch: For a limited time only, we're offering a special launch discount! So scoot on over to our store page and don't miss out on this good ol’ deal!

Our team is committed to providing the great game that you deserve, and we'll be working tirelessly alongside you, our amazing community, to keep the momentum going - so join us on this exciting adventure through the wild frontiers of Early Access.

Thank you again for your awesome support and now let's saddle up for some wild adventures together!

Best of howdies,

The Don’t Die in the West Team