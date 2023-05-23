Patch v33.5

//Necrotic Skirmishes
Previously meanies had an increasing chance not to drop Bones upon their death. This is no longer the case so meanies will now always drop Bones, however the value added to your Bone level is reduced instead. This works out roughly the same except this now affects all Bone related values (so for example Bones gained from picking up Gems with a Bonechemist Slab relic will now also be affected). The previous cap of 66% has also been removed so now after the 16 minute mark all bones will be fully drained.
//Mausleum Awakening
The above change will also affect this game mode too (which is only used in New Game Forever loops).
//misc changes
- Keepsake Key meta: This will now treat a Quick Restart as a Game Over (so you will now get the free items when restarting).
- Junk Box contraption: This now just has a straight random chance of containing a free Relic.
//bug fixes
- Vampire Survivor class - Sinfulus Bellows meta: The no-cap Deamonic Batties wouldn't be offered if you had already reached the max Deamon cap, and could be offered even if you Banished it or re-rolled the offerings.
- Sorcerer Hollow class - Sinfulus Majicks meta: The no-cap Deamonic Doppelganger wouldn't be offered if you had already reached the max Deamon cap, and could be offered even if you Banished it or re-rolled the offerings.
- Imp Contraptioneer class - Sinfulus Trappers meta: The no-cap Deamonic Implings wouldn't be offered if you had already reached the max Deamon cap, and could be offered even if you Banished it or re-rolled the offerings.
- Imp Contraptioneer class - Gemenous Scrap meta: The amount of Scrap gained was being reduced if you had the Bonechemist Slab relic.
- Sinned Deamologist class - Repentant Soul meta: As long as you already had Soul meta you could just kill yourself at the start of a game to get the free extra Soul meta.
- Gangly Grafted class - Bonewrap Miniatures meta: You could sacrifice a Level 3 Skelly instead of a Giant to bypass the usual Giant minion max cap.
- Giantum Serum relic: This could be used to bypass the usual Giant minion max cap.
Changed files in this update