Patch v33.5

//Necrotic Skirmishes

Previously meanies had an increasing chance not to drop Bones upon their death. This is no longer the case so meanies will now always drop Bones, however the value added to your Bone level is reduced instead. This works out roughly the same except this now affects all Bone related values (so for example Bones gained from picking up Gems with a Bonechemist Slab relic will now also be affected). The previous cap of 66% has also been removed so now after the 16 minute mark all bones will be fully drained.

//Mausleum Awakening

The above change will also affect this game mode too (which is only used in New Game Forever loops).

//misc changes

Keepsake Key meta: This will now treat a Quick Restart as a Game Over (so you will now get the free items when restarting).

Junk Box contraption: This now just has a straight random chance of containing a free Relic.

//bug fixes