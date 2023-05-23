 Skip to content

SubwaySim Hamburg update for 23 May 2023

SubwaySim Hamburg | Update

Build 11297440

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey Guys!
We have a new update for you which includes some Quality of Life improvements such as a redesign of the HUD with instructions.

▶️ HUD
Redesigned HUD
HUD now gives instructions (Open doors, close doors, wait, etc)

▶️ Performance
Minor performance improvements

▶️ Localisation
Fixed loca typos

▶️ Other fixes
Refined various spawn positions
Added new speed limits between BT and HB
Refined announcements for various stations (SZ ,LB ,HB)
Various graphical errors in some stations fixed
Refined stop signs even more
Some stations were unlit, should be fixed now

We wish you a lot of fun with the improvements!

Changed depots in scripting branch

