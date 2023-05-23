SubwaySim Hamburg | Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11297440 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 13:32:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Guys!

We have a new update for you which includes some Quality of Life improvements such as a redesign of the HUD with instructions.

▶️ HUD

Redesigned HUD

HUD now gives instructions (Open doors, close doors, wait, etc)

▶️ Performance

Minor performance improvements

▶️ Localisation

Fixed loca typos

▶️ Other fixes

Refined various spawn positions

Added new speed limits between BT and HB

Refined announcements for various stations (SZ ,LB ,HB)

Various graphical errors in some stations fixed

Refined stop signs even more

Some stations were unlit, should be fixed now

We wish you a lot of fun with the improvements!