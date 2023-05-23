SubwaySim Hamburg | Update

Hey Guys!
We have a new update for you which includes some Quality of Life improvements such as a redesign of the HUD with instructions.
▶️ HUD
Redesigned HUD
HUD now gives instructions (Open doors, close doors, wait, etc)
▶️ Performance
Minor performance improvements
▶️ Localisation
Fixed loca typos
▶️ Other fixes
Refined various spawn positions
Added new speed limits between BT and HB
Refined announcements for various stations (SZ ,LB ,HB)
Various graphical errors in some stations fixed
Refined stop signs even more
Some stations were unlit, should be fixed now
We wish you a lot of fun with the improvements!
Changed depots in scripting branch