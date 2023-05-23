More minor adjustments patch (still V0.51)

Various minor adjustments.
Changelist:
- Increased Orbit Mode magnet maximum movement speed according to distance from Orbit Target
- Increased maximum targeting distance for Orbit Mode and line simulation
- Add homing so that player is less likely to miss Orbit Target when launching (homing only triggers when the player is within set distance of the Orbit Target)
- Added supplemental explanation popups to the tutorial stages (might have overdone it!). Will remove them later when they are no longer necessary. Also removed the obstacles from the first tutorial stage for the time being.
- Increased Drill Potato enemy size.
- Fixed issue where Drill Potato would sometimes spin out of control and become unable to reorient.
- Increased knockback against Drill Potato (still needs more adjustment later)
- Other minor fixes and adjustments
