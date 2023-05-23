Territory – Alpha 5.105 – Tailor’s Bench



Craftable Tailor’s bench that is a combined leatherwork and fabric tailor crafting station. Craftable by the player directly with 250 wood, 25 wooden pegs, 10 Iron Bars, 2 Copper Ingots and 5 Rope and 5 Leather.



Craftable on the Tailor’s Bench or found in loot.

Many more Clothing and Armor items coming very soon.

New Resource – Crude Oil – Currently gathered from harvestable vehicles and from digging dirt.



New Resource – Refined Oil – Crafted on the chemistry station.



New Resource – Plant Fiber Cloth – craftable with plant fiber, this replaces the regular cotton cloth which will be crafted with cotton and used for Tailoring clothing. 1 plant fiber cloth per 5 plant fiber.



New Crafting Recipe – Cloth (Cotton) – Crafted from cotton on the tailoring bench. 1 cloth per 2 cotton.



New crafting recipes – Propane Gas Refills can now be crafted (cracked) on the Chemistry Station with Crude Oil (1Crude Oil per 2 Propane), Gasoline (1 Gasoline per 3 Propane) or Animal Fat (15 Animal Fat per 1 Propane)