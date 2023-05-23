Territory – Alpha 5.105 – Tailor’s Bench

Added
Tailor’s Bench
Craftable Tailor’s bench that is a combined leatherwork and fabric tailor crafting station. Craftable by the player directly with 250 wood, 25 wooden pegs, 10 Iron Bars, 2 Copper Ingots and 5 Rope and 5 Leather.
Leather Hood
-
Craftable on the Tailor’s Bench or found in loot.
-
Many more Clothing and Armor items coming very soon.
-
New Resource – Crude Oil – Currently gathered from harvestable vehicles and from digging dirt.
-
New Resource – Refined Oil – Crafted on the chemistry station.
-
New Resource – Plant Fiber Cloth – craftable with plant fiber, this replaces the regular cotton cloth which will be crafted with cotton and used for Tailoring clothing. 1 plant fiber cloth per 5 plant fiber.
-
New Crafting Recipe – Cloth (Cotton) – Crafted from cotton on the tailoring bench. 1 cloth per 2 cotton.
-
New crafting recipes – Propane Gas Refills can now be crafted (cracked) on the Chemistry Station with Crude Oil (1Crude Oil per 2 Propane), Gasoline (1 Gasoline per 3 Propane) or Animal Fat (15 Animal Fat per 1 Propane)
-
New Crafting Recipe – Leather Hood. Craftable on the Tailor’s Bench with 20 Leather, 5 Cotton Cloth and 1 Rope
Changed
- Chemical Station name changed to Chemistry Station
- Propane gas refills can now be harvested from vehicles and a very small spawn chance in loot
- All early game crafts that required cloth now require plant fiber cloth instead
- Wooden Bow craft now requires 1 rope to craft instead of the extra plant fiber
- Wooden Arrows now require 2 plant fibre each to craft (as a binding for the feather and wooden peg)
- Building plans now require 10 plant fibre cloth to craft instead of 10 wood
- Standing Torches now also require 5 animal fat to craft instead of a duct tape
- Wooden well craft made much more expensive to balance with the water catcher
- Rope removed from stone furnace craft requirements
- Animal Fat (10) added to Candle craft requirements
- Refined Oil (1) added to Lantern craft requirements
- Mega Backpack craft made quite a bit more expensive and moved to the Tailor’s Bench
- Mining Helmet now also requires 10 cloth (cotton) for internal padding
- Cotton Seed loot spawn chance increased a bit
- Cotton Cloth loot spawn chance reduced
- P1911, M1982, M4A4 and M1891 weapon crafts now require refined oil to craft (as well as the Iron and Cotton Cloth)
- Steel Knife, Thrust and Tactical Machetes now require plastic resource to craft instead of cloth
- Cotton Cloth inventory icons updated
- Weather min and max change times increased
Fixed
- Tooltips too opaque
