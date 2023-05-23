 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 23 May 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.105 – Tailor’s Bench

Share · View all patches · Build 11297385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

Tailor’s Bench


Craftable Tailor’s bench that is a combined leatherwork and fabric tailor crafting station. Craftable by the player directly with 250 wood, 25 wooden pegs, 10 Iron Bars, 2 Copper Ingots and 5 Rope and 5 Leather.

Leather Hood


  • Craftable on the Tailor’s Bench or found in loot.

  • Many more Clothing and Armor items coming very soon.

  • New Resource – Crude Oil – Currently gathered from harvestable vehicles and from digging dirt.

  • New Resource – Refined Oil – Crafted on the chemistry station.

  • New Resource – Plant Fiber Cloth – craftable with plant fiber, this replaces the regular cotton cloth which will be crafted with cotton and used for Tailoring clothing. 1 plant fiber cloth per 5 plant fiber.

  • New Crafting Recipe – Cloth (Cotton) – Crafted from cotton on the tailoring bench. 1 cloth per 2 cotton.

  • New crafting recipes – Propane Gas Refills can now be crafted (cracked) on the Chemistry Station with Crude Oil (1Crude Oil per 2 Propane), Gasoline (1 Gasoline per 3 Propane) or Animal Fat (15 Animal Fat per 1 Propane)

  • New Crafting Recipe – Leather Hood. Craftable on the Tailor’s Bench with 20 Leather, 5 Cotton Cloth and 1 Rope

Changed

  • Chemical Station name changed to Chemistry Station
  • Propane gas refills can now be harvested from vehicles and a very small spawn chance in loot
  • All early game crafts that required cloth now require plant fiber cloth instead
  • Wooden Bow craft now requires 1 rope to craft instead of the extra plant fiber
  • Wooden Arrows now require 2 plant fibre each to craft (as a binding for the feather and wooden peg)
  • Building plans now require 10 plant fibre cloth to craft instead of 10 wood
  • Standing Torches now also require 5 animal fat to craft instead of a duct tape
  • Wooden well craft made much more expensive to balance with the water catcher
  • Rope removed from stone furnace craft requirements
  • Animal Fat (10) added to Candle craft requirements
  • Refined Oil (1) added to Lantern craft requirements
  • Mega Backpack craft made quite a bit more expensive and moved to the Tailor’s Bench
  • Mining Helmet now also requires 10 cloth (cotton) for internal padding
  • Cotton Seed loot spawn chance increased a bit
  • Cotton Cloth loot spawn chance reduced
  • P1911, M1982, M4A4 and M1891 weapon crafts now require refined oil to craft (as well as the Iron and Cotton Cloth)
  • Steel Knife, Thrust and Tactical Machetes now require plastic resource to craft instead of cloth
  • Cotton Cloth inventory icons updated
  • Weather min and max change times increased

Fixed

  • Tooltips too opaque

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2062941 Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link