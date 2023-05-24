v0.2.5 Inventory + Organisation QOL Update!

Hi researchers! This update focuses on improving the inventory- and farm- management experience for players, including the addition of a few highly-requested QOL features. Here are the changes:

Inventory QOL

Added: Auto-sort button for both the player's inventory and chests.

Added: Auto-add to/pull from chest buttons.

Get coloured chests using a Paintbrush.

Pigments & Paints

Added Pigments and Paintbrushes for 18 colours.

Paintbrushes are a new type of item that has durability. It's currently the only item in game with durability.

Added Mixer (Crafting Station) for making pigments.

Ming will start selling the related recipes and items from 14 Spring onwards at his Marketplace shop.

Items labelled 'Dye material' can be used with the Mixer to make pigments.

More customisation: Paintbrushes can be used on Chests, Fences, and Troughs.

Coloured chests, fences and troughs

Lost & Found box

Added a Lost & Found box at Level 2 of the Violet Archive that stores progression-related items that are lost. Retrieve the following from the box if you haven't received them:

Town map, if you've completed the Meet the Researchers Quest

Seed Bowl Recipe, if you've completed the Beginnings of a Bestiary Quest



Lost & Found Box

Additional Decor

3 more Garden Planter variants in Yan Yan's shop.

3 more paintings in Ming's shop (unlocked with seasons).

Other changes, improvements, and fixes

[Controller] Improved detection consistency of some objects, such as chests.

Fixed: When chest is open, the tooltip for the last row of inventory overlaps with items.

Fixed: Dung Beetle perk procs on soil that already has the correct fertiliser.

Moved one of the town's benches slightly to the left, to make decorating more symmetrical.

📝What's next

Hope you enjoy these changes! I can't wait to see how players decorate their farms.

We'll continue to fix bugs, and also start working on our first major content update (v0.3). I'll share more details when they're ready, but the v0.3 update will be all about automation, such as adding sprinklers (finally!), and more cool things. Stay tuned! And if you have any ideas, we're always happy to hear from you!