Spring Update: New features & significant bug fixing!

Spring update is now available. A bit late, so we’ve put a few extra efforts to make it as complete as possible!

New features:

Added damage to opponents in the TAB scoreboard.

Added damage to the Opponent Flame in the TAB scoreboard.

Added a ping location system to communicate with your allies (C key).





Significant bug fixing:

﻿As planned, we want to focus on technical issues at the initial stages of the Early Access. So this update was the perfect time to fix a lot of known bugs! But please feel free to join our community on discord right now to help us fixing some bugs and to make suggestions you might have that will help us achieve the best possible version of Heat and Run.

Target’s visual has been improved.

Added a visual on Arson’s arm when he activates his ability.

The position of the Panic icon no longer shake without reason.

Elden can no longer activate his skill on an already eliminated opponent.

The circle around Solkan turns red if an opponent is there, and thus if activation of his ability is impossible.

Paran’s Dash is now invisible in hideouts.

Knocked display now actually lasts 5 seconds.

The Crown Relic now blocks the damage of your own Dynameats.

Visual correction of Dynameats trajectory particles.

Corrected some score data displayed in TAB.

Flames Health Points no longer reset to Win and Lose displays.

Sound bugs solved, related to the music of the selection menu and the winning sound.

Graphical correction of some texts in play.

Moving the lobby with your mouse cursor should be easier.

The animation for new message received should no longer appear on already opened chats.

Corrected incorrect displays in the Teams menu.

Minor bugs fixed.

We hope you will have fun playing!

Damnatio Games.

