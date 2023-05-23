Huge Update!

Dear Friends!

We are very happy to announce, we've prepared for you a HUUUUGE UPDATE ːsteamhappyː

For many days, we have been reading your comments and suggestions and hopefully many new changes we've provided with this patch will fullfill some of your requests!

What have we done :



general optimization of the game,

of the game, quest save fixes,

many mechanic fixes

fixes for looting stones ,

, corrections related to the wife and her need for food (slower decrease in demand) and decreases in demand of wood (but only and exclusively in winter),

and her need for food and decreases in (but only and exclusively in winter), fixes related to soldiers (better shooting, faster movement while running),

(better shooting, faster movement while running), faster ability to kill soldiers,

ability to kill soldiers, less soldier damage towards the player,

towards the player, dog - improving the size of the dog's icon and appearing on the map,

- improving the and fixes for reloading , shooting soldiers,

, soldiers, prevent some subquests from disappearing after loading the game

new languages:

Hungarian

Portuguese

Bulgarian

Danish

Czech

Dutch

Norwegian

Ukrainian

Finnish

Greek

Swedish

Japanese

Vietnamese

Thank you so much for helping us improving the game and your involvement in the game development process. We are still learning how to provide you with the best content. Every your suggestion counts and can help us make something better. Do not hesitate to comment, give us feedback, we are very grateful that each and everyone of you is joining us in this adventure!

Till the next one!

Farmer's Father Team