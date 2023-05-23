Update V0.34 Big Double, QoL & More

Greetings dear Farmers
New:
- Potato and Skull auto & take away has been significantly reworked. The base auto bought in the Reincarnation Shop (Layer 1), now act the same as with the upgraded version from the Soul shop (they have been fully refund if you had them). Potato and Skull take away will now remove the x1, x10, x100, infinity button and instead buy max every 15 seconds. Overall this is a significant QoL added, the Potato and Skull take away also become free after A#6 for Skull take away and A#9 for Potato take away, Ascension points are refunded when reaching these Ascension BUT to compensate the 3 Ascension points from the Expedition shop have been removed AND the Expedition Token fully refunded based on how many you had bought.
- The game limit of e308 for big number is slowly being changed to allow player to go above this, so far a lot of value can already go above and more will come in the future as player reach new one.
Updated:
- Area Auto progress will now automatically turn on when a Reincarnation is done (if you have it bought), and when Ascending.
- Improved offline accuracy regarding material and a few others place, it should also process faster (if there is no issue i will increase the offline time in the next update).
Fixed:
- Some Path Challenge were showing a bonus of 15% after last update while the correct bonus is 5%.
- After playing a Whack game Music were louder.
- More equipment comparison & enhancing fix, hopefully everything look accurate now (its always only visual).
Changed files in this update