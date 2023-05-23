 Skip to content

0xFF update for 23 May 2023

230523 version 23234

Share · View all patches · Build 11297113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Player and radiation-suit takes less damage from energy-outburst.
Player death-by-gravity factors was relaxed (player falling into ground or geometry).
Refined helicopter rotate-towards terrain on landing.
Cosmetic update so energy-outburst projectile is fixed at smallest size.

Changed files in this update

