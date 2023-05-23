Player and radiation-suit takes less damage from energy-outburst.
Player death-by-gravity factors was relaxed (player falling into ground or geometry).
Refined helicopter rotate-towards terrain on landing.
Cosmetic update so energy-outburst projectile is fixed at smallest size.
0xFF update for 23 May 2023
230523 version 23234
Player and radiation-suit takes less damage from energy-outburst.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update