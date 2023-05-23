 Skip to content

Greedventory update for 23 May 2023

Greedventory - Hotfix 2023.05.23

Share · View all patches · Build 11297027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some door bugs that prevented players from exiting some areas
  • Fixed some bugs that stopped player's shields from working
  • Transcoded cinematics to prevent black screen bug
  • Fixed a bug where spamming 'CONTINUE' would lock the game up
  • Removed 'Restart Location' button from the pause menu
  • Made challenge traps just a tinnnyyyy bit more forgiving

Changed files in this update

