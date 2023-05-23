Greedventory - Hotfix 2023.05.23

- Fixed some door bugs that prevented players from exiting some areas
- Fixed some bugs that stopped player's shields from working
- Transcoded cinematics to prevent black screen bug
- Fixed a bug where spamming 'CONTINUE' would lock the game up
- Removed 'Restart Location' button from the pause menu
- Made challenge traps just a tinnnyyyy bit more forgiving
