2.4.0 Quality of Life Update

IMPORTANT: Updating Hedon requires a clean reinstall - this will cause your saves to become incompatible with the new version. If you are sure you want to perform the update, then remove your game folder from your Steam library and re-download it.

Quality of Life Improvements



At long last, Hedon now has a custom movement code, stepping away from the classic Doom one which was too slippery to allow for precision platforming. It will be on by default, but can be reverted from Options - Customize Controls, and you can even bind a key to switch between movement styles instantly!

On top of that, the new movement introduces terrain-based footstep sounds. Their volume can be adjusted from Options - Sound Options.



Another long awaited feature was to allow the player to reduce or entirely turn off camera shake resulted from using weapons. The weapon camera shake intensity can be found in Options - Display Options.



One of the unfortunate realities of Hedon's development is that the graphics were drawn on a particular laptop screen which turned out to have its brightness and saturation turned up, thus making things look prettier than they were. Now that I have moved on to use a proper truecolor screen, I have noticed that Hedon looks a lot more drab and hard to read in reality. While this cannot be fully fixed, I made some changes and adjustments to address it.

On top of that, I there are new sprites, textures and decorations, predominantly used in Crystal Heart in order to improve the level of detail to better match that of Bloodrite.

There are a few other fixes and improvements. To view all the changes, access the Full Changelog here. Enjoy the update, and don't hesitate to send your feedback!

ZanDev



