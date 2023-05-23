1.14.4 Update live on Beta branch

- [Workshop] Add a warning when uploading an item to the workshop without selecting a node for a thumbnail.
Interface
- [Splash] Now show file metadata on hover.
- [Graph] Add nodes alignment button in the context menu.
- [Animation] Add option to disable keyframe override.
- [Animation] Add Shift+Space to resume (play from the current frame).
Nodes
- New audio nodes
- Audio read
- Audio window
-
New plot graph/bar node
-
New Array copy node
-
New FFT node
-
[Array] Changing array type now reset every input.
-
[Blend] When using "preserve alpha" the alpha value for the foreground pixel will also be used to blend the final result.
-
[Edge detect] New "neighbor max diff" algorithm, similar to Laplacian but remove the bright, dark pixel in the corner.
-
[RGB, HSV] Add an option not to normalize the RGB value.
-
[Export] Add extensions in the file dialog, automatically set type and format when modifying export file extension.
Bug
- [ASE layer] Fix memory leak.
- [Mesh warp] If no mesh is generated, will return to the original surface. This should make the node runs on load.
- [Warp] Fix artifact on some edge (trapezoid) case.
- [Equation] Fix connection disappear on load.
- [Graph] Fix crash when copying, overlay canvas.
- [Mesh Warp] Fix mesh generation misses small pixel patch.
- Appending node group now use the initial value as the "default" value, thus resetting those value should work properly without warning.
- Fix node internal name not registered on start.
- Fix equation evaluation with unary negative (eg. 5*-1) returns 0.
Addon
- New default Addon controller mapper.
Changed depots in beta branch