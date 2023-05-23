 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 23 May 2023

Build 0.19972

Share · View all patches · Build 11296733 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-new approach to exit and open store page (please let me know if this does or does not crash your PC!)
-fixed buttons on Coming Soon pop up when completing demo in game

Changed files in this update

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
  • Loading history…
