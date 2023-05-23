2.0.4. Patch Changelog

Highlights

Ranged weapons damage optimization

Blueprints can be built and stay on the yland

Story Yland's general bug fixing

Tutorial's general bug fixing

Changelog 2.0.4

FIXED

YLD-30891 Fixed: we fixed the game stuck on starting island if the player used several mobile devices with the same account (it could happen that there was a missing correct warning message + we adjusted the message).

YLD-37796 Fixed: You could lose some items if you used the "take all" action in a container with full inventory.

YLD-44074 Fixed: Notification of new handbook messages was missing after reconnecting.

YLD-44276 Fixed: Some characters (like Jottun male etc) were incorrectly set up and were showing the incorrect names.

YLD-44327 Fixed: Overlaps in the diary when the player had too many ingredients.

YLD-44331 Fixed: The player could try logging in to google play with a non-existing date causing the error.

YLD-44376 Fixed: Mobiles: The screen flickered with black colour on Android when the player opened his profile.

YLD-44502 Fixed: Client variables in editor visual scripting were undefined by default.

YLD-44505 Fixed: Players should not have broken cutscenes when they play in first person.

YLD-44582 Fixed: Big steam engine was missing a belt in recipes.

YLD-44591 Fixed: Blueprints (especially ships and cars) could disappear after being built.

YLD-44636 Fixed: Players could not drag blueprints to the Hotbar.

YLD-44684 Fixed: Editor: Document switcher could sometimes show an incorrectly selected function.

YLD-44703 Fixed: Mad marine sword was tweaked (should no longer be the strongest melee weapon in the game).

YLD-44729 AI should no longer run away when hit by a bow or crossbow.

YLD-44778 Fixed: Mobiles: Broken count of items needed for a blueprint on mobile (in the shop).

YLD-44792 Fixed: Rebalance cooldown and action length of healing and explosive items (player can no longer spam healing and explosive barrels in inventory).

YLD-44825 Fixed: The custom controller (game logic in the editor) does not work properly in some cases and could potentially break custom scenarios.

YLD-44829 Fixed: Players could accidentally delete their feedback message.

YLD-44846 Fixed: Mobiles: The windmill on tranquil fields on mobile was rotating incorrectly.

YLD-44848 Fixed: The recipe bundle with oriental roof blocks had one recipe incorrectly set up so the player cannot use one roof block in blueprints.

YLD-44913 Fixed: The survival kit handbook event was not triggered if the player took the knife from the chest.

YLD-44955 Fixed: Several typos in the handbook and description of potions.

YLD-44960 Fixed: Player could not use "freeplacing" of items on mobile if they have summoned companion.

YLD-45023 Fixed: Tweaked iron nails so they cannot be broken and used for infinite iron.

YLD-45029 Fixed: Memory leaks in UI mesh.

YLD-45148 Fixed: Players could not gift their blueprints if they had not enough Coyns (if player is owner of the blueprint he is gifting for free but for some reason, it was still checking the number of coyns of players).

YLD-45248 Fixed: Missing class and entity scripts on client side (this is for PC for in-game editor where players can script their own scenario/tools, there were missing tiles for some particular scripts handling server scripts).

Fixed: Player could have "stuck" the health bar after travelling in adventure (visually his Hp did not change).

TWEAKED/ REMOVED

YLD-44499 Tweaked: Some enemies on mystery ylands (they still had stats from time before rebalance)

YLD-44730 Tweaked: Change lods of some heads of character (player could see himself headless when controlling ship)

YLD-44732 Removed: "Broken barrels and crates" - players used them as decorations, we originally removed them from inventory so all players who stored them in chests have their houses spammed with junk on the floor.

YLD-44747 Tweaked: Changed random encounter with vendor who was selling paitings (many players have old paintings which can no longer be used in blueprints, now this vendor should change them for free for new working ones)

YLD-44815 Tweaked: Players can use only Latin alphabet and numbers when uploading blueprint to our workshop.

YLD-44824 Tweaked: We added special chests with loot to every mystery yland (there were already present in some but now they should be in all, there is always one big chest in the end and few hidden chests on every mystery yland (some of them locked so players need to find a key)

YLD-44934 Tweaked: Ranged weapons were rebalanced - basically every ranged weapon was buffed significantly.

YLD-45021 Tweaked: Modified messages when player on mobile is running low on memory and brought some debug so we can better see why is it happening.

YLD-45080 Tweaked: Reduced number of animals in the Tropical region so players would no longer be swarmed by honey badgers.

YLD-45091 Tweaked: Lowered detection radius and combat radius of lower tier animals (honey badgers, terrorbirds and panthers) they should not run 300m after players anymore.

Tweaked: Golden package so it cannot be traded for infinite gold.

Tweaked: Some maps always started at night, now their starting time should be random as designed.