The games brightness is now higher, so you can't see many black spots anymore.

We fixed a Checkpoint Bug and you can now restart from your last Checkpoint.

We updated our CTRLs Tab and the Tutorial, as we saw, we made some Keying mistakes.

There was a bug, that made the Boss sometimes impossible to defeat, which has now been fixed.

And there are a couple more enemies to see in the early levels to get used to the fighting system.

We hope that you can enjoy our little project a bit more now! ^^