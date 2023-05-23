 Skip to content

Scavenger update for 23 May 2023

Patch 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11296444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The games brightness is now higher, so you can't see many black spots anymore.
We fixed a Checkpoint Bug and you can now restart from your last Checkpoint.
We updated our CTRLs Tab and the Tutorial, as we saw, we made some Keying mistakes.
There was a bug, that made the Boss sometimes impossible to defeat, which has now been fixed.
And there are a couple more enemies to see in the early levels to get used to the fighting system.

We hope that you can enjoy our little project a bit more now! ^^

