・Fixed an issue where some daimyo would suddenly turn into ronin when starting with a new officer.
・ Separated the character's surname and name (incomplete due to work in progress)
・The name of the daimyo family is now variable using the daimyo's surname instead of being unique.
(There are some exceptions such as Honganji)
・other minor update
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 23 May 2023
20230523update
