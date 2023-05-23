The Italian Dragon Update - New Fighters, New Venues, AI Improvements, and More!

Share · View all patches · Build 11296093 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 13:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Hey fight fans,

This update brings three exciting new fighters, three new venues, AI improvements, and more.

Below are the patch notes for the Italian Dragon Update, shipped on 23 May 2023 - 11296093.

New Fighters

Joe Calzaghe added to the game with his own unique movement and signature punches. Calzaghe joins the light heavyweight and middleweight divisions. Check out his roster profile here.

Tommy Morrison added to the game. Morrison joins the heavyweight division. Check out his roster profile here.

Aadam Hamed added to the game. Hamed joins the lightweight division. Check out his roster profile here.

Venues

Added Lighthouse Theatre, an old-school theatre with a striking curved ceiling and a backlit stage.

Added Magna, based on a real-life science adventure centre located in Rotherham, England.

Added Santiago Gym, a gritty, South American inspired fight venue.

Gameplay Changes

Implemented new body block animations so that shots to the body can be more effectively blocked, and we’ve also updated block transitions to make it look smoother.

Adjusted the step-back straight animation to be more in line with other punches. This should make it more difficult to land more than one step back straight in quick succession.

Punch cooldown that activates arm fatigue has been reduced. Arm fatigue should feel more consistent and less restrictive.

Adjusted dodges when a fighter is close to the ropes. Players should now be able to dodge closer to the ropes.

Adjusted weaving on the ropes so players can now weave back fully while on the ropes.

AI Changes

Introduced AI fight strategy, which means AI fighters can now adjust to how a fight is going and can choose to be more or less aggressive, throw more or fewer power punches, adjust which punches they’re throwing, etc.

Improved reactions to players' attacks, feints, turtling, and defensive play.

Improved ring positioning.

The AI is now able to feint punches, push, clinch and kneel.

The AI should now land more counters.

Fighter Changes

Amir Khan (Welterweight, Middleweight)

Removed the Lightning Hands trait.

Josh Taylor

Normalised the speed of his southpaw punches so that they’re in line with his orthodox punch speed.

Sergio Martinez

Normalised the speed of his southpaw punches so that they’re in line with his orthodox punch speed.

Oleksandr Usyk

Normalised the speed of his southpaw punches so that they’re in line with his orthodox punch speed.

Natasha Jonas

Normalised the speed of her southpaw punches so that they’re in line with his orthodox punch speed.

Vasilii Lomachenko

Adjusted the animation for Lomachenko’s pivot left body hook.

General Changes

Added more commentary lines for specific fighter matchups e.g. Fury V Wilder, Froch v Groves.

Updated Kenny Bayless facial animations in the pre-fight cutscene.

Bug Fixes