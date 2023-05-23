 Skip to content

Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 23 May 2023

Version 2.2.4 : Bug fixes and file error reporting

Version 2.2.4 : Build 11296086

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Error report : The game will now report any failed file operation (like copy, move or delete) and end instead of continuing silently. Please report any instance that seems unwarranted.
  • Bug fix : Attempts to fix crashes that happen only on certain computers.

