UPDATE 1.3.6

This update in particular adds a background to fill the screen, for example when using an ultrawide monitor, with an option to change this behavior.
1.3.6
- "Tramp" character outfit fixed.
- Added new option for "full scale" (in addition to the default "keep aspect ratio")
- This option also allows for choosing a background or not (useful when the screen isn't 16/9 widescreen to fill the screen)
- Added moves list option in quick fight menu.
- Added Simplified Chinese translations of the artbook and the concept art.
- Added two character refs.
- Fixed: Corner sprites in the menu were visible when highlighted.
- Fixed: Dee's tail was missing when manipulating the bunker buttons, and this is now animated.
- Fixed: Gherkin fixing a pipe is now animated.
- Fixed: Graff was thrown at lightspeed by the Squealers Chief special attack.
- Fixed: It was possible to hit the hacker after entering with the disguise and before talking to him, leading to issues.
- Accessibility: Fixed "next level XP points needed" info.
- Accessibility: Playing with accessibility options enabled in Chapter 1 and then disabling them after could get the player stuck unable to climb in Border Post.
- Simplified Chinese localization proofread further.
- 50 new fanarts.
(Rvs 18141)
Changed files in this update