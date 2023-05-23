 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator update for 23 May 2023

UPDATE 1.3.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11296084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update in particular adds a background to fill the screen, for example when using an ultrawide monitor, with an option to change this behavior.

1.3.6

  • "Tramp" character outfit fixed.
  • Added new option for "full scale" (in addition to the default "keep aspect ratio")
  • This option also allows for choosing a background or not (useful when the screen isn't 16/9 widescreen to fill the screen)
  • Added moves list option in quick fight menu.
  • Added Simplified Chinese translations of the artbook and the concept art.
  • Added two character refs.
  • Fixed: Corner sprites in the menu were visible when highlighted.
  • Fixed: Dee's tail was missing when manipulating the bunker buttons, and this is now animated.
  • Fixed: Gherkin fixing a pipe is now animated.
  • Fixed: Graff was thrown at lightspeed by the Squealers Chief special attack.
  • Fixed: It was possible to hit the hacker after entering with the disguise and before talking to him, leading to issues.
  • Accessibility: Fixed "next level XP points needed" info.
  • Accessibility: Playing with accessibility options enabled in Chapter 1 and then disabling them after could get the player stuck unable to climb in Border Post.
  • Simplified Chinese localization proofread further.
  • 50 new fanarts.
    (Rvs 18141)

Changed files in this update

Brok Windows Depot 949481
BROK the InvestiGator - Artbook (2156870) Depot Depot 2156870
