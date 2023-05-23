Custom Difficulty is Live! – V1.1.0 Update Log

New Feature: “Taint” Custom Difficulty System

Dear Mekaa Adventurers,

Brace yourself for the V1.1.0 update with a custom difficulty system! We’ve replaced the 20-level progression with this new system. It’s time to set your own rules!

This new difficulty system has 24 options in total. Toggle on your desired options to add challenges to a run. Each option comes with a “Taint” score. The higher sum it adds up to, the harder the game gets!

To smooth you into the new system, your highest level beaten from the old level progression will be translated into your starting Taint cap. The Taint sum of your selected options could not exceed that cap. To raise the Taint cap, you need to finish a run with max Taint. We can’t wait to find out who’ll be the first to beat the ultimate 99 Taint!

Highest level beaten → Starting Taint cap

20 → 50

19 → 48

18 → 46

17 → 44

16 → 42

15 → 40

14 → 37

13 → 36

12 → 34

11 → 32

10 → 30

9 → 25

8 → 25

7 → 25

6 → 20

5 → 20

4 → 20

3 → 15

2 → 15

1 → 10

0 → 5

We have also updated the difficulty mode selection (Easy / Normal / Advanced) and placed it on the chapter selection screen. The custom difficulty system is unlocked at Advanced Mode, and you’ll be able to choose between these modes when you start a new run.

To accommodate the new difficulty system, changes have been made to the camp rewards as well. The 16 camps remain the same, but the rewards have been optimized.

We made the camp rewards more consistent, so rewards from the same camp will grant the same type of perks, for example card removal. When you enter the later stages, you will find in the camp options the same camp that you have selected at the previous stage.

Details of the new rewards can be found in camp information.

Removed monster skills with a 30-second time limit.

Rohan’s talent “Life Blessing” now increases his temporary max HP by 15% instead of 20%.

Perry’s talent “Blood Displacement” now increases his strength by 5 instead of 6.

Ranger talent “Swordster” now grants 12 block instead of 8.

Fire buff now takes effect after all block-related buff take effect.

The game will be 20% off from May 23 to May 30. Get a copy for yourself or your strategy-loving friend!