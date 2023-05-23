Patch notes V2.22

Remark:

The keymap has been reset to default values for this update.

UI:

The dead zone on the controller has been greatly increased when controlling the map. This should make the map easy to use even with worn out controller sticks.

When controlling the minimap, the Y-axis was reversed depending on whether the control pad or an analogue stick was used. This has been fixed.

BUG:

A bug in the adjustment of the mouse arrow speed that could lead to a division by zero has been fixed.