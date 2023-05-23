 Skip to content

Behind the Horizon update for 23 May 2023

Patch notes V2.22

Last edited by Wendy

Remark:
The keymap has been reset to default values for this update.

UI:
The dead zone on the controller has been greatly increased when controlling the map. This should make the map easy to use even with worn out controller sticks.
When controlling the minimap, the Y-axis was reversed depending on whether the control pad or an analogue stick was used. This has been fixed.

BUG:
A bug in the adjustment of the mouse arrow speed that could lead to a division by zero has been fixed.

