Rule the Waves 3 update for 31 May 2023

Rule the Waves 3 - Update 1.00.008

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are happy to announce the first update for Rule the Waves 3. We have fixed several bugs and typos, tweaked templates to improve AI ship designs, and added a button to pick a ships name from a historical list.

What’s New in Version 1.00.008

• Fixed some glitches in torpedo fire arc visualization in the design window.
• Made sure tech sharing agreements are terminated if the nations are at war.
• Fixed a tension reduction bug
• Fixed some typos.
• Made slight adjustments to 1890 engine weight calculations and starting ship speeds.
• Fixed a bug in battle generation when one side has too few ships and only DD present.
• Fixed a bug that could generate error messages in AIDetermineTacticalStance
• Fixed a bug with placement of tertiary gun mounts occasionally not working.
• Tweaked some templates so AI generated legacy ships are not overweight in 1890 and 1900.
• Fixed a bug in blockade strength calculations.
• Removed confusing message "Ships without hangar can not have more aircraft than catapults" when the ship has a helipad.
• Added popup menu items to increase or decrease number of tubes in misssile launchers.
• Fixed an interface bug that allowed setting missile reloads too high.
• Fixed an interface glitch with entering course in numbers in the division status screen.
• Fixed a bug with submerged torpedo tubes contributing to topside load.
• Added a button to pick ship name from the list of historical names.
• Stopped the museum ship from counting as active ship in the almanac.

