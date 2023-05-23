 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 23 May 2023

1.7.16

Share · View all patches · Build 11295751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ghosted player will slowly regenerate life essense
  • Added left hand animation
  • Fixed a bug causing players being able to leech life from hitting walls
  • Fixed a bug causing Chewchew unable to damage crouched players
  • Fixed a bug causing players unable to move after meeting with the building manager

Changed files in this update

