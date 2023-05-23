- Ghosted player will slowly regenerate life essense
- Added left hand animation
- Fixed a bug causing players being able to leech life from hitting walls
- Fixed a bug causing Chewchew unable to damage crouched players
- Fixed a bug causing players unable to move after meeting with the building manager
Floor44 update for 23 May 2023
1.7.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
