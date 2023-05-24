 Skip to content

Drop - System Breach update for 24 May 2023

DROP - System Breach Build 1378

  • Updating Steam Leaderboard with the following metrics:
    Processes run
  • Updating the description for Pathfinder Daemon
  • Small bug fix on three levels

