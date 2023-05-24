- Updating Steam Leaderboard with the following metrics:
Processes run
- Updating the description for Pathfinder Daemon
- Small bug fix on three levels
Drop - System Breach update for 24 May 2023
DROP - System Breach Build 1378
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1902301 Depot 1902301
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1902302 Depot 1902302
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update