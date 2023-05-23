「Version 1.1.2」Update

Hi Pocket Mirror fans,

We are sorry for being unable to resolve the "fonts/GenRyuMin-R.ttc" issue that some users are experiencing through the last update. With "version 1.1.2," we decided to replace the font with an already-working one, which should solve all the problems.

We also have fixed several bugs reported by the communities and will continue to improve the overall experience for everyone.

The update details are as follows:

Replace the current Chinese font that has been giving some players issues with loading

Language fixes/update

Fixed an infinite pumpkin charm glitch

Minor fixes with collision and pathing

Fixed Save Volume BGM Bug

Resized some Gallery Images

Fixed softlock at the beginning of Chapter 2

Fixed a softlock at Chapter 5

Fixed Graphic glitch in Chapter 4

Commentary pumpkin position in Chapter 4

Cheers,