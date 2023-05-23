「Version 1.1.2」Update

Hi Pocket Mirror fans,
We are sorry for being unable to resolve the "fonts/GenRyuMin-R.ttc" issue that some users are experiencing through the last update. With "version 1.1.2," we decided to replace the font with an already-working one, which should solve all the problems.
We also have fixed several bugs reported by the communities and will continue to improve the overall experience for everyone.
The update details are as follows:
- Replace the current Chinese font that has been giving some players issues with loading
- Language fixes/update
- Fixed an infinite pumpkin charm glitch
- Minor fixes with collision and pathing
- Fixed Save Volume BGM Bug
- Resized some Gallery Images
- Fixed softlock at the beginning of Chapter 2
- Fixed a softlock at Chapter 5
- Fixed Graphic glitch in Chapter 4
- Commentary pumpkin position in Chapter 4
Cheers,
